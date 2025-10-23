Phaahla: Universal healthcare remains a priority

Day one of the International Conference on Public Health in Africa kicked off at the Durban ICC on Wednesday evening.





It's jointly hosted by the government and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention - bringing together health leaders, policymakers, and experts from across the continent.





Delivering the keynote at the event, Phaahla said he is looking forward to fresh ideas to fund healthcare services and programmes.





He said achieving universal health coverage remains a priority.





" Including infectious diseases, HIV, AIDS, TB, and malaria. Outbreaks of Ebola is also still happening.





“We still face those challenges to, to deal with because we can talk about improvements in various aspects, but which we fail to make sure that our population, our people are, are able to access good quality health services.





“Without the risk of catastrophies, health expenditure will not have made good progress.”





