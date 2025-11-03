Petrol price to drop by 51 cents per litre on Wednesday
Updated | By Emile Pienaar
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced on Monday that the price of both grades of petrol will decrease by 51 cents per litre from Wednesday.
The price of diesel will drop by between 19 and 21 cents per litre, depending on the sulphur content.
The department’s Robert Maake said the wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will also decrease by one cent per litre.
“The maximum retail price of LP gas will decrease by 61 cents per kilogram countrywide, and by 77 cents per kilogram in the Western Cape,” Maake said.
He explained that the lower fuel prices were due to reduced international oil prices and a stronger rand against the US dollar during the period under review.
“The prices of propane and butane decreased, [which] led to a lower maximum refinery gate price of LP gas during the review period. The slate levy remains unchanged in the price structures of both petrol and diesel,” Maake said.
