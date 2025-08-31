 Petrol, diesel prices expected to drop in Sept
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Petrol, diesel prices expected to drop in Sept

Updated | By Bulletin

Motorists look set for some relief at the pumps in September as the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy prepares to announce fuel price adjustments.

A person refueling their car at a gas station
A person refueling their car at a gas station/Pexels/@Engin Akyurt

Preliminary data from the Central Energy Fund points to a four-cent drop for 95-grade petrol and a 12-cent decrease for 93-grade.


Diesel is expected to fall by 55-cents a litre, while paraffin could drop by 37-cents. 


READ: Consumers facing higher electricity prices after Nersa ‘error’


The declines are driven by a stable rand-dollar exchange rate and lower global oil prices.


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

Fuel September Mineral Resources
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.