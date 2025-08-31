Petrol, diesel prices expected to drop in Sept
Motorists look set for some relief at the pumps in September as the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy prepares to announce fuel price adjustments.
Preliminary data from the Central Energy Fund points to a four-cent drop for 95-grade petrol and a 12-cent decrease for 93-grade.
Diesel is expected to fall by 55-cents a litre, while paraffin could drop by 37-cents.
The declines are driven by a stable rand-dollar exchange rate and lower global oil prices.
