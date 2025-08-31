Petrol, diesel prices expected to drop in Sept

Preliminary data from the Central Energy Fund points to a four-cent drop for 95-grade petrol and a 12-cent decrease for 93-grade.





Diesel is expected to fall by 55-cents a litre, while paraffin could drop by 37-cents.





The declines are driven by a stable rand-dollar exchange rate and lower global oil prices.





