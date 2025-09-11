Petition to prevent Musgrave Library from closing permanently

In a public notice last month, eThekwini Municipality announced the temporary closure of the Musgrave Library.





Local activist and candidate attorney Gugulethu Phungula has started a petition to prevent the public facility from closing permanently.





" I watched the Windermere Library for years thrive and be of such rich benefit to our community, to just be suddenly closed down in 2021 after it was temporarily closed for what was said to be renovations and relocation. And just looking at that and seeing that, I wouldn't want that to be the fate of the Musgrave Library."





She says nearly 100 people have signed the petition so far.





"I was hoping to get somewhere between at least one to 3,000 signatures. And then the next step would be to take that number and say to the eThekwini Municipality, here we are, please hear us. Take us into your confidence and allow us as a community to help you to be alongside you in preserving this place that has such great importance to us.





"Maybe we can open a volunteering programme with the Department of Libraries and Heritage to see the library preserved as a public benefit, community benefit."





In a statement to Newswatch, the city said it's finalising internal processes relating to the closure.





It says details surrounding the reason behind the closure and reopening date will be communicated in due course.





Thursday wraps up National Book Week.





Link to petition: chng.it/H6LSDsVRcQ





