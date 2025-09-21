Peru anti-government protesters clash with police
Updated | By AFP
Hundreds of
anti-government protesters clashed with police in the Peruvian capital Lima on
Saturday, throwing stones and sticks as officers fired tear gas on the
demonstrators, AFP journalists reported.
The protest, organized by a youth collective called "Generation Z", is part of growing social unrest in Peru against organized crime, corruption in public office, and a recent pension reform.
"Today, there is less democracy than before. It's getting worse... because of fear, because of extortion," said 54-year-old protester Gladys, who declined to give her last name.
Around 500 people gathered in the city center, under heavy police presence.
"Congress has no credibility, it doesn't even have the approval of the people... It is wreaking havoc in this country," said protester Celene Amasifuen.
The clashes broke out as demonstrators tried to approach executive and congressional buildings in Lima.
The radio station Exitosa said that its reporter and a cameraman were hit by pellets, commonly fired by law enforcement.
Police said at least three officers were wounded.
Approval ratings for President Dina Boluarte, whose term ends next year, have plummeted amid rising extortion and organized crime cases.
Several opinion polls show the government and conservative-majority Congress are seen by many as corrupt institutions.
This week, the legislature passed a law requiring young adults to join a private pension fund, despite many facing a precarious working environment.
