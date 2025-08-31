 Pedestrian killed in north coast crash
Pedestrian killed in north coast crash

Updated | By Newswatch

Paramedics worked late Saturday night at two accident scenes, one of them fatal, on KZN's north coast.

IPSS Medical Rescue's Samantha Meyrick says a pedestrian was killed in a double-vehicle crash on the N2 near Zinkwazi.


"Two patients have sustained critical injuries, and one pedestrian has sustained fatal injuries."


She says moments before, they had attended a single-vehicle accident on the N2 south, at the Umvoti Bridge.


Meyrick says the driver of that vehicle was severely entrapped and had to be extricated.


He was in critical condition and rushed to the hospital.


