Pedestrian killed in north coast crash
Updated | By Newswatch
Paramedics worked late Saturday night at two accident scenes, one of them fatal, on KZN's north coast.
Paramedics worked late Saturday night at two accident scenes, one of them fatal, on KZN's north coast.
IPSS Medical Rescue's Samantha Meyrick says a pedestrian was killed in a double-vehicle crash on the N2 near Zinkwazi.
"Two patients have sustained critical injuries, and one pedestrian has sustained fatal injuries."
ALSO READ: Pedestrian killed in Durban multi-vehicle crash
She says moments before, they had attended a single-vehicle accident on the N2 south, at the Umvoti Bridge.
Meyrick says the driver of that vehicle was severely entrapped and had to be extricated.
He was in critical condition and rushed to the hospital.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago