Pedestrian killed in Durban multi-vehicle crash

Three vehicles, as well as a motorbike, were involved in the collision near Isaiah Ntshangase Road.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says the man, who was a pedestrian, died at the scene on Friday.





ALSO READ: Overloaded scholar transport crashes near Chatsworth

"A total of thirteen people had sustained various injuries ranging from moderate to serious and once stabilised on scene by multiple ALS Paramedics they were transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required.

"One male pedestrian believed to be in his forties had sustained fatal injuries and unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene."





NOW READ: Truck company helping police to track down driver after deadly Bergville crash

Jamieson says roads in the vicinity of Moses Mabhida Stadium remain closed due to clean-up operations.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)