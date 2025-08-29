Pedestrian killed in Durban multi-vehicle crash
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
A man has been killed and more than 10 people injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Durban's Umgeni Road.
Three vehicles, as well as a motorbike, were involved in the collision near Isaiah Ntshangase Road.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says the man, who was a pedestrian, died at the scene on Friday.
"A total of thirteen people had sustained various injuries ranging from moderate to serious and once stabilised on scene by multiple ALS Paramedics they were transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required.
"One male pedestrian believed to be in his forties had sustained fatal injuries and unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene."
Jamieson says roads in the vicinity of Moses Mabhida Stadium remain closed due to clean-up operations.
