Pedestrian killed in car crash near Howick
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A pedestrian has been killed after
she was struck by a car in the vicinity of Howick and Merrivale.
A pedestrian has been killed after she was struck by a car in the vicinity of Howick and Merrivale.
Roland Robertson from Midlands EMS says their team is on the scene on Main Street.
"On arrival, it was found that the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene. Authorities are currently in attendance."
Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Private School Ice: It can only be Woolies
Woolworths Food just dropped their coolest product yet, and the people o...East Coast Breakfast 8 minutes ago
-
No DNA, Just RSA: 2024 was a movie
2024 has been a year of all-round brilliance for South Africa and it can...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago