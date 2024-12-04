 Pedestrian killed in car crash near Howick
Pedestrian killed in car crash near Howick

A pedestrian has been killed after she was struck by a car in the vicinity of Howick and Merrivale. 

Midlands EMS

Roland Robertson from Midlands EMS says their team is on the scene on Main Street.

"On arrival, it was found that the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene. Authorities are currently in attendance."

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

