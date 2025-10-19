Paul O’Sullivan files counter defamation case against Mkhwanazi

It follows Mkhwanazi’s R5 million lawsuit in which he claims O’Sullivan tarnished his reputation with corruption allegations.





Mkhwanazi claims several quarters of law enforcement, journalists and activists have allowed themselves to be used to bring the work of the Political Killings Task Team to a halt.





He said this includes Paul O'Sullivan.





But the security industry businessman has demanded a retraction of statements Mkhwanazi has made at both the Madlanga Commission and Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee.





He's called them wild fabrications that have caused severe reputational and financial harm.





This comes amid ongoing probes into corruption and political interference in the South African Police Service.





