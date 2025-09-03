Passenger killed, driver shot near Durban’s Old Airport

The incident occurred just before the Prospecton off-ramp on Tuesday afternoon.





Emergency services were called to the scene after the driver of a car lost control.





The vehicle rolled multiple times.





ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says first responders found two men with gunshot wounds inside.





" It is believed that four occupants were in the vehicle with one male being transported privately to hospital as a result of gunshot wounds.





"One person believed to be the passenger has been declared deceased on the scene by paramedics, and the driver's in a critical condition, [was] stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics."





Jamieson says the driver was taken to hospital.





"At this stage, the events leading up to the shooting are unknown. However, SAPS on attendance will be investigating further."





