 Parts of KZN wake up to severe thunderstorm
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Parts of KZN wake up to severe thunderstorm

Updated | By Newswatch

A severe thunderstorm pounded parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Friday morning.

Severe weather
iStock photo

The province's western parts are under a Yellow Level 2 warning for heavy downpours and damaging winds.

Heavy rainfall and a strong breeze topping 40 km/h swept through Durban, reducing visibility in some places.

The SA Weather Service has also warned of hail, excessive lightning and the risk of localised flooding that could damage homes and infrastructure.

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.