Parts of KZN wake up to severe thunderstorm
Updated | By Newswatch
A severe thunderstorm pounded parts of KwaZulu-Natal on
Friday morning.
The province's western parts are under a Yellow Level 2 warning for heavy downpours and damaging winds.
Heavy rainfall and a strong breeze topping 40 km/h swept through Durban, reducing visibility in some places.
The SA Weather Service has also warned of hail, excessive lightning and the risk of localised flooding that could damage homes and infrastructure.
