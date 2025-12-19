Parties welcome High Court ruling on eThekwini sewage crisis

The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday found the municipality in breach of environmental management laws.

It’s ordered the City to publish weekly readings of E.Coli levels at all public beaches on the municipality's website, social media accounts and public notice boards.

It's also been given two months to come up with an action plan to fix and maintain sewage infrastructure.

Action SA initiated the legal action against eThekwini in 2022, with the DA also filing papers several months later.

Both parties accused the municipality of failing to protect residents right to a safe environment.

Thursday’s judgment was only for the DA's legal challenge.

Haniff Hoosen, who's the party's mayoral candidate in eThekwini, says they feel vindicated by the ruling.

He says wasteful expenditure and corruption contributes to the crisis.

“You have R22 million statues on the beach front. Those are not necessary expenses. There are millions of rands that are being spent on vanity projects, like fashion shows and picnics and sponsoring all sorts of music festivals. There are millions of rands that are being wasted by the City every single year. All of that money can be redirected to repair our infrastructure, the sewer and the water infrastructure.”

ActionSA say it'll wait for the High Court’s judgment on its separate application. The party's caucus leader in eThekwini, Zwakele Mncwango, says it's possible to end the crisis for good:

“Fix infrastructure, spend money were it is supposed to be spent and cut out corruption completely. Whenever there's rain, two days after the rain or three days, the beaches are closed. Why is that? Because the rain itself is not polluting beaches.

“The problem is the storm water drainage that brings dirt to the sea and that dirt most of the time [is sewerage], which pushes E.Coli [level] high.”

eThekwini has partly blamed the April 2022 floods for the damage to infrastructure.

Responding to Thursday’s judgement, The City says despite budget constraints, it has reprioritised resources to safeguard public health.

It says works in progress at wastewater treatment works affected by storm damage, and that immediate repairs are always done on faulty pump stations.

The municipality says its lawyers are studying the judgement in detail.

