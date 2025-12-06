Parties warn of rising threat to whistleblowers after witness killing

Political parties have been reacting to the murder of Marius Van Der Merwe who testified at the Madlanga Commission last month.





As 'Witness D', he pointed the finger at suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi - ACCUSING him of ordering a murder cover-up.





Van Der Merwe was shot dead outside his home in Brakpan last night.





Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.





MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela says the incident is a clear betrayal of justice.





"This assassination is nothing else but a damning indictment on the government's persistent failure to protect witnesses and whistleblowers.





"Now as MK party, we have called for comprehensive measures for witnesses and whistleblowers who courageously come forward in matters of national importance."









DA leader John Steenhuisen says officials need to double their efforts to bring the perpetrators to book. "But also to ensure that the work of the Mahlanga Commission ensures that those who've been responsible for terrible acts around policing politicization of our police services and security services are brought to justice."





The ANC says Van Der Merwe's death is a setback to ongoing efforts to strengthen the criminal justice system.





The EFF has called for robust witness-protection measures for those testifying before the Commission.





