Opposition parties enter SONA with low expectations, demand accountability

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the State of the Nation Address at 7 pm.





The uMkhonto weSizwe Party says it expects what it calls another recycled speech from the President.





Its economic cluster whip, Siyabonga Gama, says the party believes the address will fail to confront the lived realities of ordinary South Africans.





" Our people need water, jobs, not work opportunities. Our people need logistics systems that work. Our people are looking for an expansive economy rather than an austerity economy."





The Economic Freedom Fighters' Thembi Msane says President Ramaphosa should account for last year’s promises and outline what has and has not been achieved.





ALSO READ: Final touches to red carpet ahead of SONA





" We would have expected Cyril Ramaphosa to say that in 2025, these are the promises and dreams that I gave South Africans, and this time we have achieved 1, 2, 3. We have not achieved 1, 2, 3. And what are they going to do with whatever they have not achieved today?"





Al Jama-ah leader Imraan Moosa, meanwhile, said his party wants the president to urgently address immigration policies and affirm the protection of asylum seekers and refugees.





" Refugees, because this can create xenophobic violence, as we know. We know there's many asylum seekers and refugees that are staying for many years in this country without proper legitimate documentation. So that's one of the issues we expect him to address."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)