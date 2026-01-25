Parolee jailed for life for raping and assaulting girlfriend

The Ngwelezane Regional Court heard the 40-year-old abused the woman over several months, starting in December 2023.





KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara says the man was also convicted of kidnapping and assault, linked to two separate attacks.





In one of the incidents, Kara says the accused attacked the woman, took her to his home in Empangeni against her will and sexually assaulted her.





She later managed to escape and report the matter to police.





Kara says the man was on parole for attempted murder at the time.





"The Ngwelezane Regional Court has sentenced a 40-year-old man to life and 35 years imprisonment for the rape, two counts of assault GBH and kidnapping of his girlfriend. He committed the offences in December 2023 and February 2024 in the Mgazini, Empangeni."





The accused was declared unfit to possess a firearm.





