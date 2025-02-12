Parly hears of heavy SAPS caseload, not enough manpower

It has told Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police on Wednesday that over half-a-million of the cases are older than two years.





Major-General Leon Rabie says there's a need for additional resources such as detectives to handle outstanding dockets.





"Unfortunately increasing the number of personnel allocated to the detective service will require an increase in budget allocation and funding. So, SAPS is currently exploring the contracting of former seasoned detectives whose expertise will be invaluable in this process.





"The determining of a sustainable funding model for this initiative is a crucial step towards the successful execution of the project."





Rabie added that the increase in caseload has resulted in under-performance, which has raised concerns about the effectiveness of crime detection and investigation.





"We are committed to ensure that we improve the functioning of the detective service through the capitation of that specific environment and the overall improvement of the performance of the detective service."





Rabie says along with significantly reducing the caseload, the SAPS also needs to increase detection rates across the categories of crime, improve the conviction rate, and build and restore community confidence in the police.





