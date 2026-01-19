Parly finalises witness list in criminal justice capture probe

Evidence leader Advocate Norman Arendse says they expect to hear testimony from former Independent Police Investigative Directorate head Robert McBride on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi is scheduled to appear on Thursday and Friday.

Advocate Arendse says others, including forensic consultant Paul O’Sullivan and North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, are lined up for next week.

" I see the following week, there's space on the 26th for oral submissions by civil society, and then on the 27th and 28th, we've got O'Sullivan. Thus far, we have consulted with him virtually."

Arendse has confirmed that Mogotsi has similarly requested to testify virtually due to safety concerns.

