Parliament to start probe in criminal justice sector on Tuesday

He is expected to testify over the next two days before MPs investigating his claims of criminal and political interference in the justice system.





The committee is chaired by Molapi Lekganyane and includes MPs Glynnis Breytenbach, Ian Cameron and EFF leader Julius Malema.





Mkhwanazi’s appearance comes nearly a month after he gave evidence at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.





The commission is a judicial process probing his explosive allegations that a powerful drug cartel is behind efforts to disband the KZNA Political Killings Task Team.





Legal expert, Lasanthan Pillay from Pillay Cohen Attorneys, says while the judicial inquiry focuses on evidence and potential prosecutions, Parliament’s ad hoc committee will look at political accountability and possible reforms to strengthen oversight and integrity in the justice system.





" It is also a temporary structure to tackle a specific issue and crisis and is thereafter dissolved once the work has been completed. The core function of the committee is to investigate facts, interrogate witnesses, and draw up recommendations and account to the National Assembly.





“It is also seen as the most efficient way for parliamentarians to exercise their oversight and respond to allegations that could impact national security and public trust.”

