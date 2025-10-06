Parliament probes KZN’s R28bn uMkhomazi Water Project

The committee kicked off its three-day provincial oversight visit at Umngeni-Uthukela Water Darvill wastewater treatment plant in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.





Acting chairperson Sello Dithebe said top of the list is the uMkhomazi Water Project, expected to be completed in 2032.





The massive project, which involves the construction of a dam and transfer schemes, is meant to increase the entity's supply by 55% and secure water for region.





The project will see the transfer of water from the uMkhomas River to existing water supply systems that feed eThekwini, Pietermaritzburg, and surrounding areas.





Dithebe says they want to ensure there is transparency, value for money and redress where necessary.





" It's not there as yet because there has got to be widespread consultation wit all the affected communities that people would have their loved ones buried, in and around that area.





"And there's got to be a tunnel boring machine designed to make sure that water that collects in that area is ultimately transported to a dam that would've been built.





"At the moment, it is estimated that this will cost. R28 billion. It is expected that the impoundment of the water should be possible by the year 2032."





