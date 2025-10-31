Parliament debates SA’s 'gambling addiction crisis'

Rise Mzansi's Makashule Gana addressed a mini-plenary session of the National Assembly.

"The gambling companies operating in our country are not here to make South Africans win. They're here to make as much money as possible, regardless of the social cause, the human suffering. Gambling used to be a form of leisure. Today, we are seeing ordinary South Africans gambling money they simply cannot afford to lose.

"Social grants recipients are giving away the very funds meant to put food on their tables. Students are gambling away their NSFAS allowances and while our people are losing, the gambling industry is booming.”





He proposed seven reforms to address the issue, including limiting advertising hours.

" It is now the fastest-growing industry in South Africa. In the past year alone, R1.5 trillion was waged. Think about that, R1.5 trillion of hard-earned South African money siphoned away through gambling platforms, casinos, and betting apps, and while South Africans are losing, the gambling operators are winning big.

"They made R5 billion in gross gambling revenue. Last year, they paid only R6 billion in direct taxes. Do you know how much it went to support the rehabilitation and counselling of gambling addicts? A mere R74 million, that's less than the cost of some of their marketing campaigns that cost over R2.6 billion in one year."





