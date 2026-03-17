Trade & Industry Minister raises concern over oil supply as middle east conflict continues

"We can't wait to be hungry to solve those problems."

The conflict has disrupted trade through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane for oil and gas.

As a result, global oil markets have surged in recent weeks.

Tau raised his concerns about the ongoing conflict at the inaugural National Transport Conference in Midrand on Monday.

" If we're not going to get supplies of certain goods and products from the Middle East, where will we find those? If indeed we're going to require integration of food value chains, logistics, value chains, and so on, with lesser reliance on those that have been exporting these products into various parts of the continent, who will initiate those?"

The role of South Africa’s ports during global supply chain disruptions

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the conflict has placed a spotlight on South Africa’s ports and their strategic value.

He says when major shipping routes are disrupted, South Africa has an opportunity to position itself as an alternative hub.

"Our ports are geared to handle any eventuality at short notice and to respond to any geopolitical environment that is becoming more and more unpredictable.





READ: Fuel supply secure but price hikes loom for South African motorists

“Coastal shipping will be critical to advancing the African continental Freight free trade area agreement and also to promote regional integration."

What the Middle East conflict means for South African motorists

The conflict has disrupted energy markets and shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, threatening global oil supply.

South Africa, which imports much of its fuel, will be hit.

Current estimates based on Central Energy Fund data suggest that motorists could face increases of close to R4 per litre for petrol.

Diesel could go up to about R6.75 per litre if conditions remain unchanged by the end of the pricing cycle.

According to AFP, Oil prices resumed their push higher as several countries pushed back against US President Donald Trump's demand that they help secure the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran continued to target crude-producing neighbours.

Traffic in the Gulf waterway through which a fifth of global crude oil passes has been severely disrupted by the war.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)