Parents warned of risks of sharing children’s photos online

Crime expert Mike Bolhuis has been looking into recent research into what’s referred to as sharenting - the sharing of children’s images and personal details on social media.





He says globally, studies indicate that between 47% and 61% of parents post photographs or videos of their children on social media.





Bolhuis says that when pictures are shared publicly, it creates a digital persistent identity for children which can be copied, re-purposed, or exploited without consent.





" Cyber criminals will steal photos and information and they will use that – it’s called identity theft - to do business with. In other words, they can use it in adverts. They can use all the photos and information in an array of crimes that you can think of. Cybercrime is the biggest crime in the world, and identity theft is part of cybercrime."





Bolhuis has advised setting ground rules for sharing photos and other personal details among families and close friends.



" When it comes to photos of your family, friends and your loved ones - and especially children and babies, we always would like to send photos, but you have to be careful to whom you send it, and you have to make sure that those who receive those photos don't just share it everywhere.





"People forget to ask those who receive the photos to ask them not to share it out. It's so easy to get the most beautiful pictures of your children all over the place because those who are with you on the WhatsApp group did not contain it and kept it for themselves."







