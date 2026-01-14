Parents, teachers welcome little ones as KZN schools reopen

Schools across the country are reopening on Wednesday morning as the 2026 academic year kicks off.

ALSO READ: KZN Education ‘working around the clock’ as new academic year kicks off

And for the first time, the entire country is using a standardised school calendar for the academic year.

Newswatch visited the Glenashley Preparatory School on Wednesday morning.

Parents were seen dropping off boys and girls from early morning, stopping at the gates for final uniform checks, long hugs and good luck kisses.

For the first time, Grade 4 learners and some parents have been allowed inside the school to help their children settle into their new environment.

Teachers and school staff were already on site, welcoming learners with smiles as they prepared to kickstart the new academic year.

Meanwhile, Newswatch managed to speak with some young children going to Grade R and Grade 1 on their first day at big school.

“My name is Amikha Gcwele. I am 5 years old. I’m going to grade R, and I’m super excited to meet my new teacher, my new friends and to read my new books.”

When Amani Mchunu was asked why he was wearing a uniform, he replied, “Because I am going to Grade R,” and when asked what was exciting about Grade R, she replied, “Because there are new toys”.

Sophia, who is going to Grade 1, said, “I am feeling good about my friends and the work.”