Parents frustrated over delays in Westville principal probe

They staged a protest outside the premises on Westville Road three months ago, demanding the suspension of the principal, who had been accused of misconduct.





According to the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa, more than 50 complaints have been filed since 2013, including allegations of administrative negligence and the misappropriation of funds.





The union says the principal was placed on precautionary suspension but returned to duty after a review.





It says it's open to revisiting the matter if new evidence is brought forward.





One parent says the department's missed its June deadline to get back to them.





" In May, we did a protest, and a week after that, the DOE called for a meeting with the parents at our school and told us what they were doing and going to do about it.





"And in that moment, they promised that all investigations will be completed and reports delivered to the SGB by the 12th of June, they scheduled a meeting with our SGB last week, Thursday, and brought no reports with them. So it just seems like nothing has been done."





Meanwhile, KZN Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi says the department's scheduled a meeting with the school community later this month.





" We have written to the school government body, giving them a new management plan with the new proposed dates as to when we are going to meet them for a report back and when we're going to meet the parents' body. We are okay with the manner in which the process is moving."





