Parents beaming with pride as KZN’s top matrics honoured

Among those who were smiling from ear to ear are those whose children are taking centre stage after coming out tops in the province.

The mothers, fathers, and guardians have today joined the Class of 2025’s best and brightest.

The top 10 learners in KZN were celebrated at a special awards breakfast at the Durban ICC, hosted by the Department of Education and the KZN Premier.

Among the proud parents was Marnell Beukes, whose daughter, Ruby, from Ferrum High School in Newcastle, is one of the province’s top performers.

She said she couldn’t be prouder: “You can just congratulate me for the motivation.”

Kasen Padavattan's son, Daelin, attended Northwood School in Durban North and earned eight distinctions.

He said it’s been an emotional journey, but one that paid off thanks to his son’s hard work and balanced approach to life.

“We’re extremely proud. He's worked consistently well from Grade RR right through Grade 12. So he has been a consistent boy. He's also had quite a well-balanced schooling life where he's played quite a lot of sports and also studied exceptionally hard. Every opportunity he had, he was studying. So, I think this is really just the end result of all the hard work.”

Meanwhile, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group is urging parents to be mindful of their children’s emotions after the release of matric results on Tuesday morning.

The Department of Basic Education announced an 88% pass rate for the National Senior Certificate for the Class of 2025 on Monday.

SADAG spokesperson Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha advised parents to continue supporting their children, regardless of their results.

“This is just one moment, it’s not the end of your story. There are so many other pathways ahead of you, and we want you to explore all of them. To the parents, this is a moment where your calm and compassion really matter. We want you to be a parent in this moment; we don’t want you to be a counsellor or a psychologist.”