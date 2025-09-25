Pappas ‘proud’ of uMngeni service delivery ranking

In the Provincial Spatial Integration Report 2024/25, the municipality achieved a 93.75% score for the proportion of household that access to basic services, among other things.





Pappas believes the achievement shows the DA-run municipality is delivering real results for residents.





ALSO READ: Umngeni Municipality probing law firm for fraud, corruption





" These are hard facts. These are objective ways to view how municipalities are delivering services to their people, and it is not an easy thing to run a municipality, especially a small rural municipality with high unemployment rates.





"However, we are managing to do so. Not only are we turning around 27 years of poor government and mismanagement from the previous administration, but we are able to balance the book sustainably and make visible progress in all our communities.





It comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa urged a crowd of ANC councillors at a gathering in Soweto last week to emulate DA-run municipalities if they want to improve service delivery in their areas.





