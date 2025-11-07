Pappas urges Lesotho to act on citizens living illegally in uMngeni

Chris Pappas says community members raised several issues during a recent meeting.

He says there were reports of undocumented individuals working illegally and being exploited.

The Gender-Based Violence Forum and the Local Drug Action Committee were among the stakeholders included in the talks.





ALSO READ: 13 undocumented migrants in KZN make a run for it

The engagement included municipal social-development platforms, the Local AIDS Council, the Gender-Based Violence Forum, and the Local Drug Action Committee.

Pappas says there were also allegations of people being involved in the illicit drug trade and incidents involving child abandonment.

"Apart from citizens who are here illegally, the uMngeni Municipality has requested that, that government take a more active role in managing those citizens from that country who have abandoned children in South Africa, who are participating in the trade of illicit goods, and those who are defaulting on their HIV/AIDS treatment, leading to a spike in infections."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)