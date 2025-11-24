Pappas calls for urgent action to stop spread of FMD in KZN
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Umgeni Municipality is calling on Premier Thami Ntuli and Agriculture MEC Thembeni kaMadlopha-Mthethwa to urgently intervene following the recent outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in KZN.
The municipality says it's been monitoring a recent outbreak in Richmond and Ixopo.
Mayor Chris Pappas said in a statement that these newly affected areas lie dangerously close to major dairy-producing districts such as Creighton, Mooi River and Howick, which are home to some of KZN's most productive herds.
The mayor warned that if the disease reaches dairy areas, it could devastate farmers and cost the province millions, putting jobs and food security at risk.
He appealed to the provincial government to request immediate support from the police and the South African National Defence Force to help establish roadblocks, monitor animal movement, and enforce quarantine measures.
He said the concern also comes as the province approaches the festive season, a period marked by significant animal movement for cultural, commercial and social purposes.
Pappas warned that without strong and coordinated interventions, the outbreak will spread faster.
