Pappas calls for urgent action to stop spread of FMD in KZN

The municipality says it's been monitoring a recent outbreak in Richmond and Ixopo.





Mayor Chris Pappas said in a statement that these newly affected areas lie dangerously close to major dairy-producing districts such as Creighton, Mooi River and Howick, which are home to some of KZN's most productive herds.





The mayor warned that if the disease reaches dairy areas, it could devastate farmers and cost the province millions, putting jobs and food security at risk.





ALSO READ: Foot-and-mouth outbreak spreads





He appealed to the provincial government to request immediate support from the police and the South African National Defence Force to help establish roadblocks, monitor animal movement, and enforce quarantine measures.





He said the concern also comes as the province approaches the festive season, a period marked by significant animal movement for cultural, commercial and social purposes.





Pappas warned that without strong and coordinated interventions, the outbreak will spread faster.





