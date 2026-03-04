Pandor: South Africa can’t build humane migration policy amid global instability

Pandor spoke at the South African Human Rights Commission National Conference on Human Borders and Responsible Migration on Wednesday.





She warned that declining respect for international law, especially among powerful nations, is making it harder for poorer countries to uphold humane standards.





" The ease with which wars against neighbours or distant countries can be initiated. The embeddedness of much of global media renders illegal actions plausible. So, for example, as the onslaught against Iran proceeds, the media discussion almost treats this as an ordinary, everyday occurrence. And doesn't locate it in the context of a very serious breach of international law and the UN charter."





She said migration is too often treated as a threat, without acknowledging its drivers -- from war and climate change to governance failures across the continent.





Pandor added that in South Africa, the migration crisis is as much about weak administration and corruption as it is about border control.





"The current situation of ineffective administration, poor records, bribery, fraud, and corruption cannot support the implementation of a humane migrant policy, added to effective policy and able institutions. There must be professional oversight authorities that monitor and report on implementation."





