Pandor lauds activists on Gaza-bound flotilla

She's commended the efforts of more than 500 activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is hoping to deliver food and aid to Gaza.

“In the struggle against apartheid, many will recall that when we were seeking international solidarity, it was governments that rejected and civil society stood with the liberation movement. And so it is always in struggle that the role of civil society is legally important, and this is why the flotilla is going to stand out as a significant contribution to the struggle that is underway.

She spoke during an Instagram Live on Thursday.

The movement held a briefing after alleged drone attacks against its vessels, which prompted Italy and Spain to send naval ships to help.

Activists have blamed Israel for more than a dozen explosions heard off the Greek coast on Tuesday.

The UN has called for an investigation.

Former MP Mandla Mandela, who is on one of the flotillas, called on governments and international bodies to do more to protect the voyage to the besieged territory.

The GSF says it has received intel of an imminent attack within the coming days, which it believes could sink boats and cause injuries and fatalities.

Zukiswa Wanner is a journalist and writer who is part of the South African delegation on the flotilla:

“We've seen boycotts that have been amazing, and companies that are complicit in this genocide hurting their bottom line most. We have seen people campaigning for sanctions. So, while on this flotilla, we are just hundreds, I keep saying that hundreds of millions and billions who are the wind beneath our sails. And it's either we set ourselves right as the world and we become a kinder and more humane world, or we fall.”

Israel, which halted two previous attempts by activists to sail to Gaza in June and July, has said it will not allow the flotilla to reach the Palestinian territory.

The foreign ministry says it remains an "active combat zone" and suggested aid be transferred to Ashkelon for delivery to the strip.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)