Pair in court for murder of elderly KZN woman
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Two men from the south coast are due to line up in the Mzumbe Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with the murder of an elderly woman.
Police arrested the suspects last week, Thursday, after the body of Khanyisile Ngwane was found in a pool of blood in her home in Mthwalume.
KZN police spokesperson Paul Magwaza says investigations have revealed that the 64-year-old had been robbed of valuable items.
"Police were summoned to the crime scene, and initial investigations revealed that the victim’s residence was also robbed of valuable items. A case of murder and house robbery was registered at Hibberdene police station.
"Investigations were conducted, and on Thursday, 23 October 2025, a 24-year-old suspect was arrested at the Nyangwini area in possession of items suspected to have been taken from the late Mrs Ngwane’s home.
"On the same day, police arrested a 36-year-old man also for the murder of Mrs Ngwane. Both suspects were charged with murder and possession of property suspected to be stolen."
