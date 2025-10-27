Pair in court for murder of elderly KZN woman

Police arrested the suspects last week, Thursday, after the body of Khanyisile Ngwane was found in a pool of blood in her home in Mthwalume.





KZN police spokesperson Paul Magwaza says investigations have revealed that the 64-year-old had been robbed of valuable items.





"Police were summoned to the crime scene, and initial investigations revealed that the victim’s residence was also robbed of valuable items. A case of murder and house robbery was registered at Hibberdene police station.





"Investigations were conducted, and on Thursday, 23 October 2025, a 24-year-old suspect was arrested at the Nyangwini area in possession of items suspected to have been taken from the late Mrs Ngwane’s home.





"On the same day, police arrested a 36-year-old man also for the murder of Mrs Ngwane. Both suspects were charged with murder and possession of property suspected to be stolen."





