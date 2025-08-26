Overloaded scholar transport crashes near Chatsworth

The learners - aged between 4 and 12 - were being transported home from school when the vehicle lost control on Pebble Drive in Savannah Park on Tuesday afternoon.





ALS Paramedics say they found chaos at the scene.





Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says the children suffered various injuries.





He says a triage area was set up on the scene - with members of the public also stepping in to help contact parents.





"Once all of the children had been treated on the scene they were transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further care that they required.





"At this stage the events leading up to the crash is unknown however SAPS were in attendance and will be investigating further."





