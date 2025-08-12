Over 8k arrested in KZN Operation Shanela II

Officers in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested over 8,000 suspects since the relaunch of Operation Shanela in June.





More than 2,000 suspects nabbed across all 11 districts have been linked to contact crimes.





One hundred and twenty-one of them are facing murder charges.





Police carried out stop and searches, set up roadblocks, and raided liquor outlets during a fresh round of operations.





Guns keep showing up in violent crimes.





The SAPS says it has increased efforts to take illegal guns off the streets, seizing close to 159 unlicensed firearms and ammunition.





The operation has also led to arrests for assault, attempted murder, drug offences, and rape.





Police say they are not slowing down and want to make communities safer.





