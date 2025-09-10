Over 80 correctional officials implicated in inmate deaths

The Department of Correctional Services has told Parliament that KwaZulu-Natal recorded eight inmate deaths over the past financial year.





Nationally, that number's grown to more than 400 cases since 2022, which remain under investigation.





Deputy Commissioner Dr Riaan Botha says 88 officials have been charged in connection with some of these deaths.





ALSO READ: Correctional Services officials in Limpopo court for murder of inmate





He says suicides and medical overdoses were some of the other main causes.





"There is a direct relationship between overcrowded conditions and security incidents."





ALSO READ: KZN prisoner escapes spark calls for stronger police transport protocols





Botha says the growing number of inmates dying from unnatural causes in correctional facilities is deeply concerning.





" In 2022/23, it totalled 42, and then there was an increase in the next financial year, 2023/24 to 48, and 2024/25 to 55. That constitutes an increase of 30.9%, so it's quite alarming."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)