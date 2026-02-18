Over 200 suspects escaped police custody over 9 months

While there's a 9% drop in jailbreak incidents compared to the same period in 2024, the number of escapees is up almost 8%.





The Ministry of Police says 82 of the suspects were rearrested within 24 hours.





In KwaZulu-Natal, incidents rose from 26 to 37 during the period, an increase of 42%.





ALSO READ: KZN prisoner escapes spark calls for stronger police transport protocols





On Wednesday, General Maropeng Johanna Mamotheti told the Select Committee on Security and Justice in the National Council of Provinces that most of the escapes were from police holding cells.





" We still have a challenge where we have [cells that are not in a good condition]. If I can just highlight the police cells that are not functioning because of the maintenance as well as the repairs, countrywide, [we have] 113 that are not working out of 1,173."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)