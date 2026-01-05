Over 16,000 arrested nationwide as SA enters new year

They were arrested during the South African Police Service’s Operation Shanela campaign.





It said that at the forefront of the seven-day clampdown were alcohol-related offences.





National police spokesperson Amanda van Wyk says 939 suspects were arrested for illegally dealing in liquor.





At the same time, almost 2,000 motorists were taken into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.





"Beyond liquor and drunk driving offences, the operation saw 997 suspects arrested for contravening the Immigration Act, 135 for murder, 181 for rape, 81 for illegal possession of firearms, 50 for possession of explosives, 396 for possession of dangerous weapons, 185 for drug dealing, and 87 for aggravated robbery.





"A further 1,888 wanted suspects were traced and arrested for crimes ranging from robberies and hijackings to sexual offences and firearm violations."





The nationwide operation also led to significant recoveries, including 113 firearms, more than 1200 rounds of ammunition, 325 explosives, and 32 hijacked or stolen vehicles.





