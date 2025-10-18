Over 100 ‘drunk drivers’ in KZN locked up

The overnight operation was led by officials from the Road Traffic Inspectorate.





KZN Transport spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya has warned motorists that reckless or drunk driving leads to a criminal record.





“These individuals have inflicted suffering on many families, with widows, orphans, and people living with disabilities created.





“We have agreed with Lt General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that we will strengthen the multidisciplinary operations this Transport Month until the festive season and beyond.





READ: Seven people killed in Philippi mass shooting





“We have a responsibility to deal decisively with those who are undermining public safety through excessive alcohol consumption.





“Critically, the MEC for Health Nomagugu Simelane-Mngadi is deploying health professionals to administer blood samples as we execute our operations. This will ensure successful prosecution.





“We have agreed to work together to ensure the reduction in trauma unit admissions for alcohol-related injuries. “





