Outstanding infrastructure forces Madlanga Commission delay
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Hearings have been postponed at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
The judicial inquiry into criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system was due to kick off on Monday.
However, according to a statement on Tuesday morning, the inquiry's been hit by delays due to outstanding infrastructure requirements.
The commission said last Wednesday that the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development promised to provide the necessary infrastructure in time for the hearings.
But the commission’s chair, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, says those commitments have not been met.
The commission says it regrets that much of the three-month period for its interim report has passed without a single witness being heard.
The inquiry was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to probe damning allegations made by KZN police chief, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who claimed there was political interference and criminal infiltration within the SAPS.
The commission says a new start date will be announced once all requirements are in place.
