Outrage from Bluff residents after infant’s body found
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The community of the Bluff in the south of Durban is shocked and outraged following the discovery of the body of an infant near Brighton Beach.
A passerby made the grim discovery in the bushes on Wednesday afternoon and alerted authorities.
Police say the infant was found wrapped in a burned towel.
They have opened an inquest docket.
Ward 66 councillor Zoe Moore says the incident has deeply unsettled residents.
Moore also raised concerns about a lack of awareness around safe alternatives available to desperate mothers.
" On the Bluff, not even four kilometres away, we have a baby saver where this child's life could have been saved and preserved.
"And although I do have a heartstring for a mother who wants to get rid of an unwanted child, it is still a very massive outcry from the community that justice be served, that the person has brought the book, and the baby did not deserve to die, especially in such a terrible way and in such a public place."
