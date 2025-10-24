OUTA welcomes Eskom move to ease home solar, battery installations

Accredited electricians, not only engineers, can now sign off small-scale solar installations under the existing certificate of compliance framework, cutting costs and delays for homeowners.

OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage says ongoing engagement with Eskom is helping to improve the energy registration system for consumers, while safety remains protected under current regulations.

"We have always viewed the requirement to have a qualified electrical engineer to conduct the approval and sign-off of residential SSEG installations as an overkill. We believe that the existing Certificate of Compliance regulatory and compliance framework of the Occupational Health and Safety Act sufficiently covers the safety issues raised, and Eskom’s change to the regulation and registration requirements have now concurred with our views on this matter.





ALSO READ: OUTA urges Eskom to address wasteful expenditure

"The electrical installation regulations, which make reference to SANS 10142-1, are the mandatory South African national standard for the safe wiring of low-voltage electrical installations, also known as the Wiring Code. The safety aspect is sufficiently covered in this regard."

Duvenage says they hope Eskom makes more amendments with its registration conditions.

“The more we engage effectively with each other, the more these processes evolve for the benefit of electricity customers and the public. Eskom’s willingness to listen reflects a more mature and inclusive approach, a far cry from the hard-headed stance of the past.”





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)