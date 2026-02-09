OUTA warns most can’t afford new electricity tariff hikes
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
OUTA says most South
Africans cannot afford the new electricity tariff hikes approved by Nersa.
OUTA says most South Africans cannot afford the new electricity tariff hikes approved by Nersa.
The energy regulator has green-lit increases of 8.7 per cent this year and 8.8 per cent next year to make it up to Eskom after it blundered a previous price determination.
Eskom says the regulatory asset base error by Nersa resulted in a R107 billion shortfall.
But the power utility says it agreed to accept about half that amount after negotiations with the regulator.
Wayne Duvenage, from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, says the tariff hikes are more than double inflation.
" Again, we are paying for the sins of the past that Eskom tried to fix this organisation now going forward. But unfortunately, the debt, which is over R400 billion that Eskom have got this country into, has got to be paid back."
ALSO READ: WATCH: Protesters oppose proposed Eskom tariff hike outside NERSA offices
And the message from some local consumers is clear: They can't keep paying more and more for electricity.
Durban local Ethan Govender believes consumers should not be expected to shoulder the shortfall.
" They should fix their system before introducing increase. How will people survive with this increase. As it is at the moment this time and age, people are barely making ends meet. This 8.8% just puts everybody into a deep grave."
Another local resident, Casey Bilham, says she is still trying to wrap her head around the news.
" My mind is blown. It's the fact that we are struggling every day to make ends meet, to survive. And this is [going to] add to all the stress, the heaviness. So yeah, it's shocking. It's jarring."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Scam warning: Fake Aarto websites target motorists with payment traps
Fake Aarto websites are targeting motorists with traffic fine payment sc...Stacey & J Sbu 10 hours ago
-
How this KZN community united to slash break-ins and transform safety in their coastal village
A coastal community’s long-term teamwork and self-funded security have n...Stacey & J Sbu 12 hours ago