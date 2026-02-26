WATCH: O’Sullivan walks out of Parliament’s ad hoc committee hearing

Committee members, MK Party MP David Skosana and EFF leader Julius Malema, questioned O’Sullivan's early departure while he was still being examined.

However, O’Sullivan said he had repeatedly warned that he needed to leave for a scheduled flight.

Chairperson Soviet Lekganyane confirmed Parliament’s legal council will advise on next steps.

“He is not going to leave until you release him. He is walking out of Parliament,” a visibly angry Malema told O’Sullivan while he prepared to leave.

Earlier, O'Sullivan retracted and apologised to the committee for calling Members of Parliament sycophants during an eNCA interview.

O'Sullivan explained his comments were made in response to allegations questioning his integrity.

While maintaining that the remarks were contextual, he withdrew the statement and offered a formal apology to the committee.

“Allegations were being made by members of this committee about my integrity, and if you take the whole interview and you place it in that context, it's not something that requires an apology,” he told the committee.

“However, in the interest of peace, I withdraw the comment, and I apologise most humbly.

Speaking before his appearance, O’Sullivan said he had urged the Madlanga commission to investigate certain members of the parliamentary ad hoc committee for allegedly supporting criminals within the justice system.

Both bodies are probing alleged political interference in the justice system.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, O’Sullivan claimed he has nothing to hide as he continues his testimony before the commission.

O’Sullivan said he was summoned to respond to claims that he interfered with police operations and to provide evidence on intelligence failures.