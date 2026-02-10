O'Sullivan questioning at ad hoc committee hits early snag

O'Sullivan began his testimony on Tuesday, with the evidence leader asking questions about his background.

EFF leader Julius Malema has raised an objection to paragraph three of O’Sullivan’s written statement.

“The witness suggests that we cannot ask him questions about anything before 1990. I've never had a witness who gives an affidavit saying to us, you can't ask me this or that. He committed to answering all the questions and doing so truthfully.”

O'Sullivan explained that he made the request for personal security.

“Over the last 15 years, there have been ten attempts on my life. In 1996, I was shot three times. It's just not going to be advanced, and we can sit here all day, and you can ask me a million questions. I will not provide that information. I'm entitled to protect my own personal interest and to protect my family’s interest.”

However, Malema said the paragraph should not form part of the record.

The ANC's Mdumiseni Ntuli did not agree with Malema.

“We're going to delve into this affidavit and beyond it as we see it fit. And the witness will be required to answer and respond to all questions, but I really would like to suggest that we should not make a call that there are certain paragraphs of his affidavit that we want to agree as a committee, we don't recognise when we have expunged the paragraph.

“You're effectively saying that we must attend and allow him to relocate his affidavit so that he decides what it is that he is going to sign and bring back to us.”