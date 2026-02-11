O’Sullivan denies he infiltrated police watchdog IPID

O’Sullivan continued his testimony before Parliament's ad hoc committee investigating allegations of political interference in the criminal justice system on Tuesday.

He is accused of having undue influence over police watchdog IPID, the police and the National Prosecuting Authority.

"That is a blatant lie. I have not infiltrated IPID. I opened the docket against Phahlane in February 2016. For 10 months, IPID flatly refused to investigate that docket.

"And the reason they refused to investigate it was because IPID was part of the state capture project at that stage."

O’Sullivan also refuted claims that he and former IPID boss Robert McBride targeted Phahlane as part of a plot to get rid of him to pave the way for McBride to become the national commissioner.

McBride appeared before the ad hoc committee last month, where he faced accusations of improper conduct and allegedly colluding with O'Sullivan to target specific police officials.

