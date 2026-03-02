O’Sullivan could face contempt for ad hoc committee hearing walkout

A legal opinion presented to Members of Parliament on Monday found that O’Sullivan’s departure while under examination may have impeded Parliament’s work.

It said the action could amount to contempt under the Powers and Privileges Act.

O’Sullivan abruptly left the committee proceedings, saying he had a flight to catch.

Parliamentary legal adviser Telana Halley-Starkey said the committee is legally empowered to compel his return to complete his testimony in the probe into alleged political interference in policing.

" In leaving the proceedings prematurely, Mr O Sullivan's actions may reasonably be construed as interfering with or impeding the committee in the execution of its mandate."

ALSO READ: WATCH: O’Sullivan walks out of Parliament’s ad hoc committee hearing

Meanwhile, in Pretoria, the Madlanga Commission said it's taking sick notes and last-minute illnesses by witnesses very seriously and will not tolerate abuse of the process.

North West businessman Brown Mogotsi told the commission he is ill.

He has until Monday afternoon to submit a medical certificate.

Spokesperson Jeremy Michaels says failure to comply could result in the issuance of subpoenas to medical practitioners.

" We will give him a chance to produce the sick certificate. The commission would firstly have to find him in contempt and then apply to a competent court for an arrest warrant and have him arrested and brought before the commission."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)