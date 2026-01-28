Osizweni rapist handed life sentence

Prosecutors say Christopher Xulu and two accomplices attacked the woman who was walking home from a party in 2019.

KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara says the trio dragged her to an open field where Xulu physically and sexually assaulted her.

Kara says that when the woman later regained consciousness, she found herself alone in a graveyard and sought help from a nearby homestead.

She was taken to the Madadeni Thuthuzela Care Centre for medico-legal assistance.

Kara says Xulu was arrested after DNA evidence linked him to the crime, and the victim identified the 28-year-old as a local resident.

“The Madadeni Regional Court sentenced Xulu to life and five years’ imprisonment. These sentences will run concurrently, and he was declared un unfair to possess a firearm.”