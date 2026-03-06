Animal organisation claims SA still exporting cattle amid FMD outbreak

Stop Live Export South Africa says shipments of cattle to Mauritius have continued despite the outbreak being declared a national disaster.





The group's Michelle Taberer warns that transporting and shipping animals long distances could increase the risk of spreading the disease.





They are urging the government to impose an immediate moratorium on the trade.





She warns that continuing live exports amid the outbreak could put South Africa at risk of import bans, lost market access, and harm to the country’s agricultural reputation.





" There was a brief period where there were no shipments that took place - last year, between June and October, and then they started up again.





"So we've been informed by the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which is present at every shipment, that there was one shipment in November. Two shipments in December and a shipment in January, and they attempted another shipment in February, which the NSPCA then stepped in and managed to put a stop to that particular shipment."





