Orange Level 5 weather warning for several parts of SA

The severe thunderstorms may lead to flooding of roads, low-lying areas and bridges, as well as damage to settlements or structures in populated areas, including the western parts of the Free State and the North West.





SAWS says the thunderstorms are expected from 12 pm until late.





Forecaster Thabo Makgoro says the storm system will move towards the north-eastern parts of the country on Saturday.





“On Saturday, they will reach the northeastern parts of the country at about 12 o’clock in the afternoon, and they are expected to persist there until about 8 o’clock in the evening,” Makgoro said.

In KZN, the weather office issued three warnings.





“Yellow level 1 warning: Severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail resulting in localised flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements are expected in the extreme south today [Friday].”





Two additional warnings were also sent out for Saturday. A Yellow Level 2 warning for Severe thunderstorms is expected over western and southern KZN.





“Yellow Level 4 warning: Severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail resulting in flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements are expected over central and north-eastern KZN tomorrow.”





He added that no warning has been issued for Sunday.





Makgoro noted that the western and southern parts of the country will experience more favourable conditions for travelling.





“The best place to travel would be the western and southern parts of the country. The western parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the Eastern Cape, will have fine, hot weather perfect for those heading to the beach.”





