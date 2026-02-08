Orange Level 5: KZN faces ‘dual weather threat’ on Sunday
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Severe weather expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday has prompted authorities to raise the alert level.
The southern and western areas of the province spent most of last week on a yellow warning for severe thunderstorms.
It’s now been upped to an Orange Level 5, with a warning of possible heavy rain, very strong winds, severe lightning, and hail.
The South African Weather Service says there’s a possibility of flooding, especially in low-lying areas.
KZN COGTA spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says emergency response units have been directed to prioritise and monitor several districts.
These include uMgungundlovu, uThukela, Amajuba, uMzinyathi, Harry Gwala and Ugu.
"A Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms is also in place for the rest of KwaZulu-Natal, including the eThekwini Metro, iLembe, King Cetshwayo, and Zululand districts.
"While the impact is expected to be less severe than in Level 5 areas, the risk of localised flooding and lightning strikes remains high. Residents are urged to take necessary safety measures to safeguard themselves and their families."
