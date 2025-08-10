Opposition Calls for Action Over McKenzie Racial Slur Posts

It’s after social media posts containing alleged racial slurs against Black people resurfaced online.

Some of the posts date back as far as 2013.

ActionSA has approached the Human Rights Commission, saying racism regardless of who it targets has no place in South Africa.

READ: Open Chats Podcast under fire for racist remarks

The African Transformation Movement has also criticised McKenzie, urging the president to take decisive steps.

The DA has also added its voice, saying it expects the matter to be handled in line with the same standards as others who perpetuate hate and division.

The resurfacing of the posts comes days after McKenzie, as leader of the Patriotic Alliance, laid criminal charges against the Open Chats Podcast for racist comments the hosts made about Coloured people.